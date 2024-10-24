Lake Street Private Wealth LLC Sells 2,011 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Lake Street Private Wealth LLC cut its stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 46.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,011 shares during the period. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get RTX alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc increased its position in shares of RTX by 64.1% during the second quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of RTX in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of RTX during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD purchased a new position in shares of RTX during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in RTX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Gregory Hayes sold 134,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total transaction of $15,881,595.38. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 566,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,725,966.02. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other RTX news, Chairman Gregory Hayes sold 134,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total value of $15,881,595.38. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 566,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,725,966.02. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher T. Calio sold 4,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $482,790.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,090,026. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 178,333 shares of company stock valued at $20,861,880 in the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RTX Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE:RTX opened at $127.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $121.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.91. RTX Co. has a 1-year low of $76.96 and a 1-year high of $128.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.35, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.82.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.11. RTX had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 5.97%. The business had revenue of $20.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. RTX’s payout ratio is 72.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on RTX from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of RTX from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of RTX from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. TD Cowen raised RTX to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.56.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RTX

RTX Company Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.