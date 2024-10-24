Lake Street Private Wealth LLC Sells 40 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Lake Street Private Wealth LLC lowered its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 304 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in URI. First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in shares of United Rentals in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 115.8% in the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 41 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in United Rentals in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in United Rentals by 280.0% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 57 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. 96.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:URI opened at $833.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $766.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $705.70. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $387.01 and a 1 year high of $861.74.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $10.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.48 by $0.22. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 35.87%. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.88 earnings per share. United Rentals’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be given a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.21%.

In other news, SVP Joli L. Gross sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total transaction of $248,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,822,100. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on United Rentals from $774.00 to $795.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $790.00 to $905.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $860.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $750.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $565.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $714.92.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

