Lake Street Private Wealth LLC Sells 4,117 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Lake Street Private Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,117 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up approximately 3.0% of Lake Street Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $18,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Mechanics Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. CGC Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 736.4% in the 2nd quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

QQQ opened at $488.36 on Thursday. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $342.35 and a 1 year high of $503.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $479.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $466.12.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a $0.677 dividend. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.