Lake Street Private Wealth LLC Sells 7,124 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Lake Street Private Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 23.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,628 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 7,124 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guidance Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $486,000. Altus Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 9.7% during the third quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 29,447 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 2,605 shares during the last quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. raised its position in Intel by 32.6% in the third quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 227,442 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,336,000 after acquiring an additional 55,960 shares during the period. Weaver Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Intel in the third quarter worth approximately $709,000. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 289.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 40,874 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 30,366 shares during the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intel Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of INTC opened at $21.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.57 billion, a PE ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.55 and its 200 day moving average is $27.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.59. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.51 and a fifty-two week high of $51.28.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.92 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INTC has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Intel from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Intel from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.92.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.16 per share, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 37,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,576. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Further Reading

