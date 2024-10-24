Laureate Education (LAUR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 31st. Laureate Education has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Get Laureate Education alerts:

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. Laureate Education had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 21.37%. The business had revenue of $499.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Laureate Education to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Laureate Education Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LAUR opened at $15.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.20. Laureate Education has a 1 year low of $12.45 and a 1 year high of $17.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24 and a beta of 0.82.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded Laureate Education from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 26th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Laureate Education

About Laureate Education

(Get Free Report)

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. The company provides a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Laureate Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laureate Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.