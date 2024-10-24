Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$26.42 and traded as high as C$27.10. Laurentian Bank of Canada shares last traded at C$26.70, with a volume of 302,225 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LB. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$30.00 to C$28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$27.01.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$26.70 and its 200 day moving average price is C$26.42. The company has a market cap of C$1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -43.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.25.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 30th. The company reported C$0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.85 by C$0.03. Laurentian Bank of Canada had a negative return on equity of 0.55% and a negative net margin of 1.64%. The firm had revenue of C$256.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$257.90 million. On average, analysts forecast that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 3.8414986 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.04%. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -303.23%.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The Personal Banking segment offers financial services, such as financial advisory services to financial intermediaries; and operates digital direct-to-customer platform to retail clients.

