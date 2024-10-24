Lecap Asset Management Ltd. Acquires 13,640 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Lecap Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 236.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,416 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,640 shares during the quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Segment Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PayPal during the third quarter worth $1,732,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,966 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $311,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in PayPal by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,946 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after buying an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,668 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,003,000 after buying an additional 6,564 shares during the period. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $80.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.44. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.25 and a 52-week high of $82.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.95.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.20. PayPal had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 22.82%. The company had revenue of $7.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. PayPal’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on PYPL. TD Cowen raised their price objective on PayPal from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Argus raised shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $74.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. William Blair upgraded shares of PayPal to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.03.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

