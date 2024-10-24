Lecap Asset Management Ltd. Acquires Shares of 5,802 Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Lecap Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $932,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,776,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,978,218,000 after acquiring an additional 3,536,913 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,280,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $725,657,000 after buying an additional 218,516 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.6% in the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,696,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $645,434,000 after buying an additional 28,771 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 4.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,453,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $609,609,000 after acquiring an additional 191,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,019,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $413,298,000 after purchasing an additional 284,664 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ICE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $171.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.93.

Shares of ICE opened at $165.00 on Thursday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.49 and a twelve month high of $167.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $161.21 and a 200 day moving average of $146.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $94.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.03. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Martha A. Tirinnanzi sold 509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total value of $80,920.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $629,242.84. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Martha A. Tirinnanzi sold 509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total value of $80,920.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $629,242.84. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,171 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $187,360.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,666,400. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,489 shares of company stock valued at $1,202,259. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

