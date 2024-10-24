Lecap Asset Management Ltd. Boosts Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Lecap Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 73.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,191 shares during the period. Lecap Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 5.5% during the third quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,404,000 after buying an additional 3,551 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 58.6% during the third quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 216,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,048,000 after buying an additional 80,045 shares during the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 8.3% in the third quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 6,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Eastern Bank bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 548.0% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 327,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,241,000 after purchasing an additional 277,165 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Charles Schwab news, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.20, for a total transaction of $74,980.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,035,032.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Charles Schwab news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 12,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.10, for a total value of $802,032.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 562,129 shares in the company, valued at $36,594,597.90. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.20, for a total value of $74,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,035,032.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 182,001 shares of company stock worth $12,512,592 in the last 90 days. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.59.

NYSE SCHW opened at $71.71 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $48.66 and a twelve month high of $79.49. The company has a market capitalization of $127.53 billion, a PE ratio of 28.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.97.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 39.06%.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

