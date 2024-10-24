Lecap Asset Management Ltd. Buys Shares of 981 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Lecap Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,031,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. Stephens Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Sachetta LLC grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 71.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 24 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, VP Jason Pitofsky sold 487 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,070.00, for a total transaction of $521,090.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,498,280. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Christopher R. Fenimore sold 5,680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,205.33, for a total transaction of $6,846,274.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,447,575.65. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jason Pitofsky sold 487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,070.00, for a total value of $521,090.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,498,280. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on REGN. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,152.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,030.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,260.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Leerink Partners reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $1,077.00 price target (down previously from $1,175.00) on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,102.19.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ REGN opened at $941.39 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,098.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,040.67. The stock has a market cap of $103.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a current ratio of 5.44. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $769.19 and a fifty-two week high of $1,211.20.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.93 by $2.63. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 32.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

