Lecap Asset Management Ltd. Purchases New Shares in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Lecap Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 12,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pentair during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pentair by 376.1% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pentair in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pentair by 165.2% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pentair in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PNR. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Pentair from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Pentair from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Pentair from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pentair currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.80.

Shares of NYSE PNR opened at $98.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $92.24 and its 200 day moving average is $84.73. The company has a market cap of $16.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.81, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.20. Pentair plc has a 52 week low of $57.18 and a 52 week high of $99.96.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $993.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.53 million. Pentair had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.29%.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

