Lecap Asset Management Ltd. Sells 24,752 Shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Lecap Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Free Report) by 57.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,752 shares during the period. Lecap Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the first quarter valued at $7,076,000. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 61,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,521,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 42,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tempur Sealy International in the first quarter valued at approximately $503,000. Institutional investors own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International Price Performance

NYSE:TPX opened at $48.14 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.59. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.12 and a 12-month high of $57.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.65.

Tempur Sealy International Announces Dividend

Tempur Sealy International ( NYSE:TPX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 135.46%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is presently 24.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wedbush cut Tempur Sealy International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.67.

Tempur Sealy International Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, Sealy, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

