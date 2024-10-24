Leerink Partnrs Lowers Earnings Estimates for CVS Health

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) – Leerink Partnrs decreased their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of CVS Health in a report issued on Saturday, October 19th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Cherny now expects that the pharmacy operator will post earnings per share of $1.49 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.59. The consensus estimate for CVS Health’s current full-year earnings is $6.51 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for CVS Health’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.86 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CVS. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.89.

CVS Health Stock Down 0.1 %

CVS Health stock opened at $56.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $71.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.17. CVS Health has a 52 week low of $52.77 and a 52 week high of $83.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $91.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.41 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 12.72%. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.21 EPS.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 21st will be given a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 46.75%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CVS Health

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Community Trust NA increased its holdings in CVS Health by 116.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 562 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in CVS Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in CVS Health by 11,840.0% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 597 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its holdings in CVS Health by 71.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 595 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

About CVS Health

(Get Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.