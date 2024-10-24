Leon’s Furniture (TSE:LNF) Given a C$30.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus set a C$30.00 price target on Leon’s Furniture (TSE:LNF – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Acumen Capital set a C$34.00 price objective on shares of Leon’s Furniture and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st.

Leon’s Furniture Price Performance

Leon’s Furniture stock opened at C$27.70 on Wednesday. Leon’s Furniture has a 52-week low of C$16.46 and a 52-week high of C$30.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$29.20 and a 200-day moving average of C$25.16. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.88.

Leon’s Furniture (TSE:LNF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Leon’s Furniture had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The company had revenue of C$617.66 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Leon’s Furniture will post 2.2104466 EPS for the current year.

Leon’s Furniture Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. This is a positive change from Leon’s Furniture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. Leon’s Furniture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.38%.

Insider Activity at Leon’s Furniture

In related news, Senior Officer John Andrew Cooney sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.00, for a total transaction of C$114,000.00. Company insiders own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

Leon’s Furniture Company Profile

Leon's Furniture Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of home furnishings, mattresses, appliances, and electronics in Canada. It operates in two segments, Leon's and The Brick. The company provides repair services for household furniture, electronics, and appliances; home office products; warranties; and credit insurance products, including life, dismemberment, disability, critical illness, and involuntary unemployment.

