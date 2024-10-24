Liberty Capital Management Inc. Raises Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Liberty Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,183 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Visa comprises approximately 2.1% of Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $9,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. POM Investment Strategies LLC boosted its position in Visa by 970.0% during the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 107 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. TruNorth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 211.9% during the second quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 52.9% in the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total transaction of $2,382,309.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,687.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $283.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $228.03 and a 1 year high of $293.07. The company has a market cap of $518.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.71, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $278.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $273.10.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.42. Visa had a net margin of 54.72% and a return on equity of 51.94%. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on V. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Visa from $320.00 to $318.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $319.00 price target on the stock. William Blair upgraded shares of Visa to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Visa from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $314.19.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

