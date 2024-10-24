LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of LightPath Technologies in a report on Friday, September 20th.
LightPath Technologies Stock Performance
LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 19th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). LightPath Technologies had a negative return on equity of 24.55% and a negative net margin of 25.24%. The business had revenue of $8.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. Research analysts expect that LightPath Technologies will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of LightPath Technologies
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in LightPath Technologies by 104.7% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 131,824 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 67,429 shares during the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of LightPath Technologies by 5.7% during the second quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 3,723,932 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,692,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of LightPath Technologies by 22.8% in the second quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 56,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in LightPath Technologies by 1.8% during the first quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,082,934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,874,000 after acquiring an additional 37,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in LightPath Technologies by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,571,852 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after acquiring an additional 211,626 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.29% of the company’s stock.
About LightPath Technologies
LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light; and infrared products, including catalog and custom infrared optics.
