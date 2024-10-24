Lisa Fretwell Purchases 199 Shares of Restore plc (LON:RST) Stock

Restore plc (LON:RST – Get Free Report) insider Lisa Fretwell bought 199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 253 ($3.28) per share, for a total transaction of £503.47 ($653.69).

Get Restore alerts:

Restore Stock Performance

Shares of RST stock opened at GBX 242.50 ($3.15) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 262.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 256.03. The stock has a market capitalization of £331.42 million, a PE ratio of 8,083.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.35. Restore plc has a 52 week low of GBX 187 ($2.43) and a 52 week high of GBX 295.88 ($3.84).

Restore Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th were issued a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a yield of 0.78%. Restore’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16,666.67%.

About Restore

Restore plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services to offices and workplaces in the public and private sectors primarily in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Digital & Information Management, and Secure Lifecycle Services. The company provides document management and recycling; document storage and retrieval; physical, seasonal, and on-site document scanning and IT; relocation; document collection and destruction services; data destruction and recycling of all types of IT assets, such as laptops, servers, and network equipment; recycling electrical waste; software imaging, physical installation, and asset tagging; and hardware and software upgrades and decommissioning solutions through repurposing, recycling, or destruction.

Further Reading

