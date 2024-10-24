Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Holdings Decreased by Lake Street Private Wealth LLC

Lake Street Private Wealth LLC cut its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 75.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 493 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,483 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wulff Hansen & CO. boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 56,626.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 1,021,081 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $476,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,281 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1,075.2% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 481,106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $218,841,000 after acquiring an additional 440,169 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 29.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 953,285 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $433,621,000 after acquiring an additional 218,506 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 219.3% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 318,107 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $149,138,000 after acquiring an additional 218,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,384,774 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $646,828,000 after acquiring an additional 180,074 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $589.00 to $603.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $675.00 to $665.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $483.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $519.00 to $626.00 in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $606.71.

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE LMT opened at $571.10 on Thursday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $413.92 and a 12 month high of $618.95. The company has a market capitalization of $137.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $579.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $513.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $6.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.50 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $17.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.38 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 95.03% and a net margin of 9.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $3.30 per share. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.15. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.30%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.