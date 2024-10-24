Lucy Taylor-Smith Buys 20,730 Shares of BlackRock Frontiers (LON:BRFI) Stock

BlackRock Frontiers (LON:BRFI – Get Free Report) insider Lucy Taylor-Smith purchased 20,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 144 ($1.87) per share, with a total value of £29,851.20 ($38,757.73).

Shares of BRFI stock opened at GBX 146.25 ($1.90) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £276.90 million, a P/E ratio of 487.50 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 145.19 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 146.78. BlackRock Frontiers has a one year low of GBX 131.32 ($1.70) and a one year high of GBX 159.90 ($2.08).

BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. It is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of frontier market countries across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

