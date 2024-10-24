Lucy Taylor-Smith Buys 20,730 Shares of BlackRock Frontiers (LON:BRFI) Stock

BlackRock Frontiers (LON:BRFI – Get Free Report) insider Lucy Taylor-Smith purchased 20,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 144 ($1.87) per share, with a total value of £29,851.20 ($38,757.73).
BlackRock Frontiers Stock Performance
Shares of BRFI stock opened at GBX 146.25 ($1.90) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £276.90 million, a P/E ratio of 487.50 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 145.19 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 146.78. BlackRock Frontiers has a one year low of GBX 131.32 ($1.70) and a one year high of GBX 159.90 ($2.08).
BlackRock Frontiers Company Profile
