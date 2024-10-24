MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) Sets New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG – Get Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from C$21.50 to C$25.00. The company traded as high as C$24.88 and last traded at C$24.62, with a volume of 107992 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$24.23.

Separately, TD Securities upped their target price on MAG Silver from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$21.89.

MAG Silver Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$19.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$18.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 25.31 and a current ratio of 28.03. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.14.

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG – Get Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.27 by C$0.01. Analysts expect that MAG Silver Corp. will post 1.2235023 EPS for the current year.

About MAG Silver

MAG Silver Corp. develops and explores for precious metal properties in Canada. It explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. The company’s flagship property is the 44% owned Juanicipio property located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

