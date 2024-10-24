Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Stock Position Boosted by TFG Advisers LLC

TFG Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 5.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,449 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MPC. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 314.2% in the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 7,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 5,391 shares in the last quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,599 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Dupree Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 35.8% during the third quarter. Dupree Financial Group LLC now owns 2,132 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 2.3% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 48,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,856,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accordant Advisory Group Inc grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 4.8% in the third quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 15,267 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 76.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $153.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $140.98 and a 1-year high of $221.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.39. The company has a market capitalization of $54.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.37.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $1.03. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The firm had revenue of $38.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.48%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MPC. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $172.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $198.00 to $193.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $174.00 target price for the company. Finally, Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.00.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

