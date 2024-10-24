Marietta Wealth Management LLC Sells 42 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. BNP Paribas purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,077,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.0% in the first quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 266,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,898,000 after acquiring an additional 21,997 shares in the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.5% in the third quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 10,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,096,000 after acquiring an additional 2,278 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 267.1% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 8,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,233,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $580.75 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $411.02 and a 1-year high of $588.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $569.03 and a 200 day moving average of $546.61. The company has a market capitalization of $501.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.