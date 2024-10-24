Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 666 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $3,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 26.2% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 131.8% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Marriott International by 113.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 38,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,839,000 after acquiring an additional 20,696 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Marriott International by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 3,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the first quarter valued at about $298,000. 70.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Marriott International stock opened at $257.82 on Thursday. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $180.75 and a twelve month high of $266.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $241.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $238.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.64 billion, a PE ratio of 26.61, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.59.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.01. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 239.60% and a net margin of 12.01%. The company had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.01%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MAR. Robert W. Baird set a $258.00 target price on Marriott International in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $267.00 to $244.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Marriott International from $263.00 to $254.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Marriott International from $240.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.39.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

