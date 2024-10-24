Masco (NYSE:MAS) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Masco (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MAS. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Masco from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Masco from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Masco from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Masco from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Masco from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.75.

Masco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MAS opened at $81.98 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $18.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.18, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Masco has a 12 month low of $47.66 and a 12 month high of $86.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.16.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.02. Masco had a return on equity of 602.39% and a net margin of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Masco will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Masco news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 37,814 shares of Masco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $2,961,592.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,896,273.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Masco

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Masco by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,513 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Masco by 3.6% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,127 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank & Trust increased its position in Masco by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 14,846 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA raised its stake in shares of Masco by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 6,178 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 5,509 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 93.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

