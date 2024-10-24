McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Separately, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of McGrath RentCorp in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company.

McGrath RentCorp Stock Up 0.2 %

MGRC stock opened at $106.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.75. McGrath RentCorp has a 12 month low of $95.50 and a 12 month high of $130.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $105.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.45.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $212.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.23 million. McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 13.39%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that McGrath RentCorp will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of McGrath RentCorp

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MGRC. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp during the 1st quarter worth $171,000. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp during the 1st quarter worth $203,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp during the 1st quarter worth $210,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp during the 1st quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp during the 1st quarter worth $239,000. 92.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About McGrath RentCorp

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, and electronic test equipment. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, Portable Storage, TRS-RenTelco, and Enviroplex.

