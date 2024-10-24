Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.47 Million Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,094 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for approximately 2.0% of Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. West Paces Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Home Depot by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 13,708 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,258,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,358 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. IAM Advisory LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,619 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

HD opened at $399.64 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $388.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $359.43. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.26 and a 52 week high of $421.56. The firm has a market cap of $396.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $43.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.57 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 681.27% and a net margin of 9.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.36%.

HD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $377.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Melius Research began coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Home Depot from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $380.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $410.67.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

