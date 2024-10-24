Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 685 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 11.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,588 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 685 shares during the quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Fairway Wealth LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 217.1% in the second quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 1.5 %

JNJ opened at $165.86 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.92. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $143.13 and a 52 week high of $168.85. The company has a market capitalization of $399.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.21. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 46.34% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The business had revenue of $22.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 26th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 30.92%.

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, VP Robert J. Decker sold 5,635 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total value of $930,113.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,131,683.38. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on JNJ shares. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Daiwa America downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.93.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

