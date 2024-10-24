Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Given “Outperform” Rating at William Blair

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

Get Medpace alerts:

MEDP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Medpace from $395.00 to $336.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Medpace from $452.00 to $434.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com lowered Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Medpace from $464.00 to $432.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $415.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $380.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Medpace

Medpace Price Performance

Medpace stock opened at $330.07 on Tuesday. Medpace has a one year low of $239.00 and a one year high of $459.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $353.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $382.20. The company has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.65, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.35.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.24. Medpace had a return on equity of 55.14% and a net margin of 16.74%. The business had revenue of $533.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.99 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medpace will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Medpace

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Medpace by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Medpace during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medpace by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medpace in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Ausbil Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Medpace by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd now owns 6,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,776,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

About Medpace

(Get Free Report)

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.