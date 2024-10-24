Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Acquired by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 120.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,049 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,041 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Medtronic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $98.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.36.

Medtronic Stock Up 1.3 %

MDT opened at $92.27 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $89.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.74. The company has a market cap of $118.32 billion, a PE ratio of 33.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.84. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $68.84 and a 1 year high of $92.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.82%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

