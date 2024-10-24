Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Sold by Pegasus Asset Management Inc.

Pegasus Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,028 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises 3.7% of Pegasus Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Pegasus Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $9,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in META. Eastern Bank grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 70.3% during the third quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 156,566 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $89,625,000 after buying an additional 64,618 shares during the last quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Xcel Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,004 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,864,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 157,388 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $90,095,000 after purchasing an additional 34,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the third quarter valued at approximately $12,707,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on META. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $555.00 to $636.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Pivotal Research began coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $780.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $525.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $619.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 5,057 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.76, for a total transaction of $2,663,825.32. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,990 shares in the company, valued at $6,315,852.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 5,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.76, for a total transaction of $2,663,825.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,315,852.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 413 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.65, for a total value of $239,808.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,120 shares in the company, valued at $6,456,828. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 249,912 shares of company stock valued at $132,027,612. Insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $563.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The company has a market cap of $1.43 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $548.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $509.61. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $279.40 and a 12 month high of $602.95.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The social networking company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.46. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 34.16% and a net margin of 34.34%. The company had revenue of $39.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.23 EPS. Meta Platforms’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 21.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.49%.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

