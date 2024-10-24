Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Stock Price Up 0.6% Following Analyst Upgrade

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.6% during trading on Tuesday after Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on the stock from $600.00 to $675.00. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Meta Platforms traded as high as $579.66 and last traded at $578.69. Approximately 2,483,725 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 15,108,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at $575.16.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $580.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $570.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Pivotal Research started coverage on Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $780.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $619.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on META

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Meta Platforms

In related news, COO Javier Olivan sold 413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.65, for a total value of $239,808.45. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 11,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,456,828. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Meta Platforms news, COO Javier Olivan sold 413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.65, for a total transaction of $239,808.45. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 11,120 shares in the company, valued at $6,456,828. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.49, for a total value of $75,073.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,387 shares in the company, valued at $62,254,449.63. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 249,912 shares of company stock worth $132,027,612. 13.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 12.0% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 946,268 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $532,147,000 after buying an additional 101,344 shares in the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.5% during the third quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 33,239 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $19,027,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the third quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Parcion Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 8.6% during the third quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.3% during the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,488 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $548.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $509.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.83.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The social networking company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $39.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.26 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 34.16% and a net margin of 34.34%. The business’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 21.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.49%.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.