Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Coverage Initiated at Redburn Atlantic

Stock analysts at Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Redburn Atlantic’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.21% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MDLZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.94.

Mondelez International Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $70.56 on Tuesday. Mondelez International has a 12-month low of $64.16 and a 12-month high of $77.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.65 billion, a PE ratio of 22.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.56 and its 200-day moving average is $69.67.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 10.97%. The firm had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Mondelez International’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Mondelez International will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mondelez International

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Mondelez International by 19.9% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 320,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,153,000 after purchasing an additional 53,169 shares during the period. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA now owns 127,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,398,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 2,547 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its stake in Mondelez International by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 12,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pavion Blue Capital LLC raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pavion Blue Capital LLC now owns 87,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,456,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the period. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

