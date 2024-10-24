Mountain Commerce Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MCBI) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCBI – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.74 and traded as high as $20.51. Mountain Commerce Bancorp shares last traded at $20.51, with a volume of 828 shares changing hands.

Mountain Commerce Bancorp Price Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.74.

Mountain Commerce Bancorp Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. Mountain Commerce Bancorp’s payout ratio is 12.50%.

About Mountain Commerce Bancorp

Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Mountain Commerce Bank that provides banking services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and affluent individuals. It offers checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and mortgage loans, personal loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate loans, small business administration loans, equipment lending, operating lines of credit, and credit cards.

