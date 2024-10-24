MQS Management LLC Invests $394,000 in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 3,191 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Single Point Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 4.0% in the first quarter. Single Point Partners LLC now owns 595 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 49.9% in the first quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 2,181 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.6% in the first quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,788 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $7,037,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. True North Advisors LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 33.1% during the first quarter. True North Advisors LLC now owns 1,847 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,669,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 16.7% during the first quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,924 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,738,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.51, for a total transaction of $524,295.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 492,409 shares in the company, valued at $57,370,572.59. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.51, for a total transaction of $524,295.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 492,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,370,572.59. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.81, for a total transaction of $11,977,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,094,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,694,851,450.95. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,756,270 shares of company stock valued at $318,992,727 over the last three months. 4.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. William Blair started coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.07.

Read Our Latest Analysis on NVDA

NVIDIA Stock Down 2.8 %

NVDA stock opened at $139.56 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 trillion, a PE ratio of 65.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 3.79. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $39.23 and a 12 month high of $144.42.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.74 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 113.50% and a net margin of 55.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 122.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the computer hardware maker to reacquire up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

NVIDIA Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.88%.

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.