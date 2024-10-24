musicMagpie (LON:MMAG) Stock Price Down 1.1% – Time to Sell?

Shares of musicMagpie plc (LON:MMAG – Get Free Report) fell 1.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 8.50 ($0.11) and last traded at GBX 8.65 ($0.11). 19,654 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 545,825 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.75 ($0.11).

musicMagpie Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 6.50 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 6.58. The company has a market capitalization of £8.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.61 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 228.70.

musicMagpie Company Profile

musicMagpie plc engages in the re-commerce of consumer technology, books, and disc media products in the United Kingdom and the United States. The company buys, refurbishes, rents, and sells consumer technology products, including smartphones, tablets, consoles, wearables, and personal computers; and CDs, DVDs, Blu-rays, and video games.

