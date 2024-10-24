Narwhal Capital Management Raises Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Narwhal Capital Management raised its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 31.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,223 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,039 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for 1.1% of Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Visa were worth $12,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Visa alerts:

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of V. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 5.9% during the first quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Bowman & Co S.C. boosted its holdings in Visa by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 4,696 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in Visa by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 5,375 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Visa by 44.1% during the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. Finally, Clarity Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 0.6% during the first quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 39,255 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $10,955,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of V opened at $283.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $228.03 and a fifty-two week high of $293.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $278.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $273.10. The company has a market capitalization of $518.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.92 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 51.94% and a net margin of 54.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on V shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $317.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Visa from $279.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. William Blair raised Visa to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $322.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.19.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on V

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total value of $2,382,309.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,687.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.