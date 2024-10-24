National Bank Financial Begins Coverage on EMX Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX)

Stock analysts at National Bank Financial initiated coverage on shares of EMX Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of EMX Royalty from $6.75 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th.

EMX Royalty Stock Performance

Shares of EMX opened at $1.94 on Tuesday. EMX Royalty has a 1-year low of $1.41 and a 1-year high of $2.15. The stock has a market cap of $219.04 million, a PE ratio of -64.50 and a beta of 0.84.

EMX Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.01 million for the quarter. EMX Royalty had a negative net margin of 7.44% and a negative return on equity of 2.05%. Research analysts expect that EMX Royalty will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMX. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of EMX Royalty by 817.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 15,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 13,900 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in EMX Royalty by 509.6% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 115,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 96,508 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in EMX Royalty in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new position in EMX Royalty in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 21.54% of the company’s stock.

EMX Royalty Company Profile

EMX Royalty Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, explores for and generates royalties from metals and minerals properties. It explores gold, silver, platinum, palladium, copper, lead, zinc, manganese, nickel, cobalt, molybdenum, and iron deposits, as well as battery, precious, and base metals.

