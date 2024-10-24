National Bank Financial Estimates Metro FY2026 Earnings

Get Metro alerts:

Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU – Free Report) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Metro in a research note issued on Monday, October 21st. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar expects that the company will post earnings per share of $5.26 for the year. The consensus estimate for Metro’s current full-year earnings is $4.72 per share.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on MRU. CIBC lifted their target price on Metro from C$77.00 to C$86.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Cfra lifted their target price on Metro from C$76.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Metro from C$82.00 to C$84.00 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Desjardins lifted their target price on Metro from C$75.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Metro from C$82.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Metro presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$84.25.

TSE:MRU opened at C$83.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.18, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$84.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$78.66. The company has a market cap of C$18.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.08. Metro has a 52-week low of C$65.43 and a 52-week high of C$87.22.

Metro (TSE:MRU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported C$1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.35. The business had revenue of C$6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$6.58 billion. Metro had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 4.36%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 24th. Metro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.76%.

Metro Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. The company operates supermarkets, discount, neighborhood, and specialty stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared food products, meats, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen food products, bakery products, delicatessen items, and pastries.

