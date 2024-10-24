National Bank Financial Upgrades Metalla Royalty & Streaming (CVE:MTA) to “Strong-Buy”

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming (CVE:MTA – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st.

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Trading Down 5.3 %

Shares of CVE:MTA opened at C$5.15 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03. The company has a market capitalization of C$472.51 million, a PE ratio of -34.33 and a beta of 1.46. Metalla Royalty & Streaming has a 12-month low of C$3.13 and a 12-month high of C$5.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.17.

Metalla Royalty & Streaming (CVE:MTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Metalla Royalty & Streaming had a negative net margin of 150.82% and a negative return on equity of 3.75%. The firm had revenue of C$1.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.19 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Metalla Royalty & Streaming will post 0.0351466 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Metalla Royalty & Streaming

In other Metalla Royalty & Streaming news, Director Alexander Molyneux purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$4.35 per share, with a total value of C$87,000.00. Insiders have acquired 29,400 shares of company stock valued at $130,863 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.74% of the company’s stock.

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Company Profile

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd., a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the acquisition and management of gold, silver, copper royalties, streams, and related production-based interests in Canada. It operates in Australia, Argentina, Mexico, Canada, Tanzania, Ecuador, Peru, Chile, Brazil, Venezuela, and the United States.

