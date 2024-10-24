National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) Receives $46.40 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.40.

Get National Bank alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of National Bank from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of National Bank from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of National Bank from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Hovde Group boosted their price target on shares of National Bank from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on National Bank

Insider Buying and Selling at National Bank

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Valerie D. Kramer sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.17, for a total transaction of $29,123.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,398 shares in the company, valued at $417,687.66. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, insider Valerie D. Kramer sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.17, for a total transaction of $29,123.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,398 shares in the company, valued at $417,687.66. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Ralph W. Clermont sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.18, for a total transaction of $441,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 66,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,944,729.54. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 103,192 shares of company stock worth $4,431,998. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in National Bank during the third quarter worth about $491,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Bank by 49.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 3,415 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of National Bank by 7.4% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 83,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,248,000 after purchasing an additional 5,731 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Bank in the second quarter valued at about $319,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of National Bank by 9.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,950,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,152,000 after purchasing an additional 167,711 shares in the last quarter. 92.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Bank Stock Up 7.6 %

Shares of NYSE NBHC opened at $45.05 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. National Bank has a 1 year low of $28.38 and a 1 year high of $46.51.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. National Bank had a net margin of 21.40% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $156.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that National Bank will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

National Bank Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.18%.

National Bank Company Profile

(Get Free Report

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.