New York Community Bancorp (NYCB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, October 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.40) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Get New York Community Bancorp alerts:

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported ($3.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by ($1.89). The firm had revenue of $671.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.47 million. New York Community Bancorp had a negative net margin of 10.78% and a negative return on equity of 4.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect New York Community Bancorp to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

New York Community Bancorp Stock Performance

NYCB opened at $11.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.10 and its 200-day moving average is $12.17. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 1.00. New York Community Bancorp has a twelve month low of $5.10 and a twelve month high of $34.47.

New York Community Bancorp Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently -1.45%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NYCB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Raymond James raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $31.50 target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $11.25 to $33.75 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, New York Community Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.48.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.