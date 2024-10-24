Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.00.

NR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Newpark Resources in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. StockNews.com lowered Newpark Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd.

Newpark Resources Stock Performance

Shares of Newpark Resources stock opened at $6.85 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Newpark Resources has a 52 week low of $5.61 and a 52 week high of $8.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $583.63 million, a P/E ratio of 38.06 and a beta of 2.86.

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. Newpark Resources had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 7.49%. The firm had revenue of $179.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Newpark Resources will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Newpark Resources

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NR. First Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Newpark Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Newpark Resources in the first quarter valued at about $246,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newpark Resources in the first quarter valued at about $73,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newpark Resources during the first quarter worth about $859,000. Finally, Catalina Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Newpark Resources during the first quarter worth about $93,000. 80.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Newpark Resources

Newpark Resources, Inc provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production (E&P) industry. It operates through two segments, Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions. The Fluids Systems segment provides drilling, completion, and stimulation fluids products and related technical services to customers primarily in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, as well as other countries in the Asia Pacific and Latin America.

