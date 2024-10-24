NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after CIBC lowered their price target on the stock from $34.00 to $32.00. The stock had previously closed at $25.09, but opened at $23.42. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock. NextEra Energy Partners shares last traded at $23.24, with a volume of 1,000,644 shares trading hands.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on NEP. Mizuho lowered their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded NextEra Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, July 1st. BNP Paribas started coverage on NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James downgraded NextEra Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NextEra Energy Partners Stock Down 16.3 %

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 1.4% in the second quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,190 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,459 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 48,363 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,186 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,088 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.01% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.77.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The solar energy provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $360.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.54 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 24.42% and a negative return on equity of 0.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects. The company owns contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Juno Beach, Florida.

Featured Stories

