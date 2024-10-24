NVR (NYSE:NVR) PT Lowered to $10,600.00

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Bank of America from $10,800.00 to $10,600.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Separately, UBS Group raised their price target on NVR from $8,450.00 to $9,450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

NVR stock opened at $9,411.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 5.84 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The company has a market capitalization of $28.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.19. NVR has a one year low of $5,210.49 and a one year high of $9,964.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9,353.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8,360.43.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $130.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $131.00 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. NVR had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 38.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $125.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that NVR will post 500.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8,500.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,955,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8,505.91, for a total value of $1,063,238.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,325,810.81. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8,500.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,955,000. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 648 shares of company stock worth $5,547,709. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVR. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVR by 1,100,012.1% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 363,037 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,562,046,000 after buying an additional 363,004 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in NVR by 143.8% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 24,020 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $182,277,000 after purchasing an additional 14,167 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in NVR by 321.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 14,371 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $116,389,000 after purchasing an additional 10,958 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in NVR by 98.9% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 17,469 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $141,498,000 after purchasing an additional 8,684 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in NVR by 56.0% during the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 22,680 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $172,109,000 after purchasing an additional 8,140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

