Okeanis Eco Tankers (ECO) vs. Its Peers Critical Survey

Okeanis Eco Tankers (NYSE:ECO – Get Free Report) is one of 53 public companies in the “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Okeanis Eco Tankers to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Okeanis Eco Tankers and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Okeanis Eco Tankers 0 0 1 0 3.00 Okeanis Eco Tankers Competitors 256 1477 1744 82 2.46

Okeanis Eco Tankers currently has a consensus price target of $44.00, indicating a potential upside of 48.15%. As a group, “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” companies have a potential upside of 32.01%. Given Okeanis Eco Tankers’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Okeanis Eco Tankers is more favorable than its peers.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Okeanis Eco Tankers $403.85 million $145.25 million 7.09 Okeanis Eco Tankers Competitors $814.37 million $123.43 million 11.38

This table compares Okeanis Eco Tankers and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Okeanis Eco Tankers’ peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Okeanis Eco Tankers. Okeanis Eco Tankers is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Okeanis Eco Tankers and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Okeanis Eco Tankers 30.17% 28.35% 10.54% Okeanis Eco Tankers Competitors 31.54% 16.15% 8.27%

Dividends

Okeanis Eco Tankers pays an annual dividend of $4.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 14.8%. Okeanis Eco Tankers pays out 105.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” companies pay a dividend yield of 5.8% and pay out 36.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

44.5% of shares of all “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.2% of shares of all “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Okeanis Eco Tankers Company Profile

Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp., a shipping company, owns and operates tanker vessels worldwide. It operates a fleet of 14 tanker vessels comprising six modern Suezmax tankers and eight modern VLCC tankers focusing on the transportation of crude oil. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Neo Faliro, Greece.

