OLD National Bancorp IN Grows Position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,163 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DELL. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Dell Technologies by 10.6% during the third quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,626 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 121,466 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,399,000 after purchasing an additional 4,385 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 586,858 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,566,000 after buying an additional 103,296 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 132.1% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC bought a new position in Dell Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,272,000. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DELL. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $164.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Fox Advisors raised Dell Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Susquehanna started coverage on Dell Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.50.

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

DELL stock opened at $119.48 on Thursday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.90 and a fifty-two week high of $179.70. The company has a market capitalization of $84.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $116.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.34.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The technology company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 178.09% and a net margin of 4.32%. The business had revenue of $25.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 22nd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.33%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total value of $93,887.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,680 shares in the company, valued at $3,066,560. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 1,839,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total value of $196,286,826.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,350,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,957,665,690.96. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total transaction of $93,887.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,066,560. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,953,387 shares of company stock worth $2,113,353,236. Insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.