OLD National Bancorp IN Reduces Stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

OLD National Bancorp IN reduced its stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,001 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 39,964 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 415 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC grew its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Optas LLC now owns 3,833 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,808 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,997 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 19.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank raised Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. StockNews.com raised Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. HSBC raised Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Hsbc Global Res raised Rio Tinto Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Rio Tinto Group Price Performance

Shares of Rio Tinto Group stock opened at $64.49 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.77 and a 200 day moving average of $66.37. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of $59.35 and a 12 month high of $75.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Rio Tinto Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a yield of 6.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

