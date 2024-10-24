Olympic Steel (ZEUS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 31st. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. Olympic Steel had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 1.74%. The business had revenue of $526.25 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share.

Shares of ZEUS opened at $36.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 3.77. The company has a market cap of $406.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.41. Olympic Steel has a 52-week low of $34.81 and a 52-week high of $73.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 2nd were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Olympic Steel’s dividend payout ratio is 16.00%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Olympic Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th.

Olympic Steel, Inc processes, distributes, and stores metal products primarily in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The company offers stainless steel and aluminum coil and sheet products, angles, rounds, and flat bars; alloy, heat treated, and abrasion resistant coils, sheets and plates; coated metals, including galvanized, galvannealed, electro galvanized, advanced high strength steels, aluminized, and automotive grades of steel; commercial quality, advanced high strength steel, drawing steel, and automotive grades cold rolled steel coil and sheet products; hot rolled carbon comprising hot rolled coil, pickled and oiled sheet and plate steel products, automotive grades, advanced high strength steels, and high strength low alloys; tube, pipe, and bar products, including round, square, and rectangular mechanical and structural tubing; hydraulic and stainless tubing; boiler tubing; carbon, stainless, and aluminum pipes; valves and fittings; and tin mill products, such as electrolytic tinplate, electrolytic chromium coated steel, and black plates.

