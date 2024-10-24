Onto Innovation (ONTO) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.31 per share for the quarter. Onto Innovation has set its Q3 guidance at $1.25-1.35 EPS and its Q3 2024 guidance at 1.250-1.350 EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.12. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 18.50%. The firm had revenue of $242.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Onto Innovation to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Onto Innovation Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of ONTO opened at $201.28 on Thursday. Onto Innovation has a twelve month low of $108.98 and a twelve month high of $238.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $204.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a PE ratio of 71.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Onto Innovation in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Onto Innovation from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.67.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Srinivas Vedula sold 1,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.24, for a total transaction of $264,231.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,326,202. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

About Onto Innovation

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

See Also

