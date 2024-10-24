Open Text (OTEX) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Free Report) (TSE:OTC) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 31st. Analysts expect Open Text to post earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Get Open Text alerts:

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Free Report) (TSE:OTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Open Text had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 8.06%. Open Text’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. On average, analysts expect Open Text to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Open Text Price Performance

NASDAQ OTEX opened at $32.84 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.68 and its 200 day moving average is $31.73. Open Text has a fifty-two week low of $27.50 and a fifty-two week high of $45.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of 52.97 and a beta of 1.12.

Open Text Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.192 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Open Text’s payout ratio is currently 169.35%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on OTEX. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Open Text from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. National Bankshares downgraded shares of Open Text from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Open Text from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. CIBC cut their price target on Open Text from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Open Text from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.89.

Get Our Latest Research Report on OTEX

Open Text Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Open Text Corporation provides information management software and solutions. The company offers content services, which includes content collaboration and intelligent capture to records management, collaboration, e-signatures, and archiving; and operates experience cloud platform that provides customer experience and web content management, digital asset management, customer analytics, AI and insights, e-discovery, digital fax, omnichannel communications, secure messaging, and voice of customer, as well as customer journey, testing, and segmentation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Open Text Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Text and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.